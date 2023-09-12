The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .200 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 36 walks.

In 54.4% of his 90 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (24.4%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .196 AVG .204 .279 OBP .285 .442 SLG .443 16 XBH 18 12 HR 11 29 RBI 28 49/18 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

