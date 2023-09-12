Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 142 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 51st in slugging.

In 70.5% of his 139 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 139 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (17.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this year (42 of 139), with two or more RBI 18 times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Red Sox

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 63 .270 AVG .268 .349 OBP .327 .485 SLG .437 27 XBH 23 16 HR 9 37 RBI 25 46/34 K/BB 39/22 7 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings