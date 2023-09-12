Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with an on-base percentage of .162 in his past 10 games, 145 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

In 56 of 98 games this season (57.1%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

In 6.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (22.4%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (30.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Other Yankees Players vs the Red Sox

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .228 AVG .256 .282 OBP .328 .346 SLG .348 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 21/9 K/BB 40/17 6 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings