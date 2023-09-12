The New York Jets at the moment have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

New York Betting Insights

New York won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, five Jets games went over the point total.

On defense, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

Last year the Jets were 3-5 at home and 4-5 on the road.

New York won just twice as favorites (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.

On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and picked up 94 yards.

On the ground with the Vikings last season, Dalvin Cook scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,173 yards (69.0 per game).

Also, Cook had 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

In 17 games a season ago, Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game with the Packers, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley delivered 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1000 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +650 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +6600 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +8000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +1000 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1800 13 December 3 Falcons - +5000 14 December 10 Texans - +30000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1800 16 December 24 Commanders - +10000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +2000 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

