Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Jets at the moment have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
New York Betting Insights
- New York won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, five Jets games went over the point total.
- On defense, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).
- Last year the Jets were 3-5 at home and 4-5 on the road.
- New York won just twice as favorites (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.
- On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and picked up 94 yards.
- On the ground with the Vikings last season, Dalvin Cook scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,173 yards (69.0 per game).
- Also, Cook had 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
- In 17 games a season ago, Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In the passing game with the Packers, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).
- In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley delivered 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+1000
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+30000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
