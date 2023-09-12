Kyle Higashioka vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 49.3% of his 75 games this season, Higashioka has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 13.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has an RBI in 28 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 20 of 75 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Other Yankees Players vs the Red Sox
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.216
|AVG
|.231
|.268
|OBP
|.266
|.461
|SLG
|.355
|13
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|18
|32/8
|K/BB
|36/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
