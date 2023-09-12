Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

In 49.3% of his 75 games this season, Higashioka has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 13.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has an RBI in 28 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 20 of 75 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .216 AVG .231 .268 OBP .266 .461 SLG .355 13 XBH 7 6 HR 4 16 RBI 18 32/8 K/BB 36/6 0 SB 0

