On Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .207 with nine doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 45.5% of his 77 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • In 5.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in 20 games this year (26.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31.2% of his games this season (24 of 77), with two or more runs three times (3.9%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 40
.189 AVG .223
.224 OBP .314
.306 SLG .289
7 XBH 6
3 HR 1
10 RBI 16
27/4 K/BB 31/16
3 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Pivetta (9-8) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 150 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.54 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
