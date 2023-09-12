Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .207 with nine doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- In 45.5% of his 77 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In 5.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 20 games this year (26.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.2% of his games this season (24 of 77), with two or more runs three times (3.9%).
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.189
|AVG
|.223
|.224
|OBP
|.314
|.306
|SLG
|.289
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|16
|27/4
|K/BB
|31/16
|3
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta (9-8) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 150 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.54 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
