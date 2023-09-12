Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will hit the field on Tuesday at Fenway Park against Kutter Crawford, who starts for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 203 home runs.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .224.

New York has scored 605 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.

New York has the 10th-best ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.236 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon (2-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Rodon has five starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Tigers L 10-3 Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Luis Severino Colin Rea 9/9/2023 Brewers L 9-2 Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Home Gerrit Cole Corbin Burnes 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Randy Vasquez Nick Pivetta 9/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Rodón Kutter Crawford 9/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Michael King Chris Sale 9/15/2023 Pirates - Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates - Away Clarke Schmidt - 9/17/2023 Pirates - Away Carlos Rodón -

