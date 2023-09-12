Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 203 home runs.

New York is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 602 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.

New York has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.235 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Randy Vasquez (2-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits to the Detroit Tigers.

In four starts this season, Vasquez has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.7 innings per appearance.

He has made seven appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers L 10-3 Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Luis Severino Colin Rea 9/9/2023 Brewers L 9-2 Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Home Gerrit Cole Corbin Burnes 9/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Randy Vasquez Nick Pivetta 9/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Rodón Kutter Crawford 9/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Michael King Chris Sale 9/15/2023 Pirates - Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates - Away Clarke Schmidt -

