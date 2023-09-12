The Boston Red Sox (73-70) and the New York Yankees (71-72) will clash in the series opener on Tuesday, September 12 at Fenway Park, with Nick Pivetta pitching for the Red Sox and Randy Vasquez taking the hill for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +115. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (9-8, 4.54 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (2-2, 2.36 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 33, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 20-18 record (winning 52.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (42%) in those games.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious 11 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+105) Estevan Florial 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th

