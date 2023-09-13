At +8000 as of September 13, the New York Giants aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

New York Betting Insights

New York went 13-4-0 ATS last season.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York compiled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in ), and it ranked 25th on the other side of the ball with 358.2 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 away.

New York went 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Giants won only once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

Also, Barkley had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke compiled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games for the Colts last year.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +700 4 October 2 Seahawks - +5000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1600 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +10000 8 October 29 Jets - +5000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +10000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

