Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the New York Jets are 15th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Jets games.
- New York owned the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 311.1 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.
- When favored last season New York picked up only two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
- In the AFC East the Jets won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Jets Impact Players
- Dalvin Cook ran for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Vikings.
- In addition, Cook had 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
- Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).
- Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his passes, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.
- In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley delivered 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
