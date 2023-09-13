As of now the New York Jets are 15th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Jets games.

New York owned the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 311.1 yards allowed per game.

The Jets had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

When favored last season New York picked up only two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

In the AFC East the Jets won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Jets Impact Players

Dalvin Cook ran for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Vikings.

In addition, Cook had 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his passes, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley delivered 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1000 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +650 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +8000 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +8000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2000 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1600 13 December 3 Falcons - +5000 14 December 10 Texans - +40000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1600 16 December 24 Commanders - +10000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +1800 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:17 AM ET.