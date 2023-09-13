On Wednesday, September 13, Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (73-72) host Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+115). The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (4-9, 5.28 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 33 (50.8%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 16-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (48.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in 23, or 44.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 12 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, New York has a perfect record of 4-0.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.