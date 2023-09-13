Clarke Schmidt's New York Yankees (73-72) face the Boston Red Sox (73-72) on Wednesday at Fenway Park ( 7:10 PM ET) as he tries to secure his 10th victory of the season.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (4-9) to the mound, while Schmidt (9-8) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (4-9, 5.28 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt will try to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts over 140 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 29 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.

Schmidt is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Schmidt has put up 19 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox

He will face a Red Sox team that is batting .263 as a unit (third in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .436 (sixth in the league) with 171 total home runs (15th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Red Sox this season, Schmidt has pitched 15 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 15.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

The Red Sox's Houck (4-9) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 5.28 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 17 games.

He has three quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Houck has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tanner Houck vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .225 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.397) and 203 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 7-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in 10 innings this season against the right-hander.

