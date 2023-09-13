Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 13
Clarke Schmidt's New York Yankees (73-72) face the Boston Red Sox (73-72) on Wednesday at Fenway Park ( 7:10 PM ET) as he tries to secure his 10th victory of the season.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (4-9) to the mound, while Schmidt (9-8) will get the nod for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (4-9, 5.28 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt
- Schmidt will try to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts over 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
- Schmidt is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Schmidt has put up 19 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox
- He will face a Red Sox team that is batting .263 as a unit (third in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .436 (sixth in the league) with 171 total home runs (15th in MLB play).
- Head-to-head against the Red Sox this season, Schmidt has pitched 15 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 15.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck
- The Red Sox's Houck (4-9) will make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
- The 27-year-old has pitched to a 5.28 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 17 games.
- He has three quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- Houck has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Tanner Houck vs. Yankees
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .225 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.397) and 203 home runs.
- The Yankees have gone 7-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in 10 innings this season against the right-hander.
