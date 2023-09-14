If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Erie County, New York, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Jamestown High School at Williamsville East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: East Amherst, NY

East Amherst, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Orchard Park High School at Bennett School of Innovative Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Seneca East Senior High School at South Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheektowaga Senior High School at Pioneer Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Yorkshire, NY

Yorkshire, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenmore West High School at West Seneca West Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: West Seneca, NY

West Seneca, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Springville Griffith Institute at Depew High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Depew, NY

Depew, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16

2:00 PM ET on September 16 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Medina High School at Cleveland Hill High School