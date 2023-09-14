The New York Giants right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last season, the Giants were 5-3-1. On the road, they were 4-4.

As the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. As favorites, the Giants were 3-2.

In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In addition, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and picked up 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +700 4 October 2 Seahawks - +5000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1600 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +10000 8 October 29 Jets - +5000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +10000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

