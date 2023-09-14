Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Giants right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +2000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.
- New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.
- At home last season, the Giants were 5-3-1. On the road, they were 4-4.
- As the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. As favorites, the Giants were 3-2.
- In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.
Giants Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In addition, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.
- On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and picked up 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).
- Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.
- In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|L 40-0
|+1000
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+800
