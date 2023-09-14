Herkimer County, New York has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Herkimer County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Chittenango High School at Central Valley Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14

6:30 PM ET on September 14 Location: Ilion, NY

Ilion, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dolgeville High School at Beaver River Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Beaver Falls, NY

Beaver Falls, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Little Falls Senior High School at Cazenovia Senior High School