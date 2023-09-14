New York High School Football Live Streams in Herkimer County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Herkimer County, New York has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Herkimer County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Chittenango High School at Central Valley Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Ilion, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dolgeville High School at Beaver River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Beaver Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Little Falls Senior High School at Cazenovia Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.