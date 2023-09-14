At +5000, the New York Jets are No. 15 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 14.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New York Betting Insights

New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five Jets games went over the point total.

New York ranked 25th in total offense this year (318.2 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the with 318.2 yards allowed per game.

The Jets went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.

New York won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

In the AFC East the Jets won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Jets Impact Players

Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Vikings.

In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 295 yards.

Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Packers.

Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his throws, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1000 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +650 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +8000 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +8000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2000 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1600 13 December 3 Falcons - +5000 14 December 10 Texans - +40000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1600 16 December 24 Commanders - +10000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +1800 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

