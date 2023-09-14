New York High School Football Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Madison County, New York this week? We have what you need here.
Madison County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Chittenango High School at Central Valley Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Ilion, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Little Falls Senior High School at Cazenovia Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
