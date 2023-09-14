AAC opponents will do battle when the Memphis Tigers (2-0) battle the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Memphis vs. Navy?

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Memphis 31, Navy 11

Memphis 31, Navy 11 Memphis has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Navy lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Midshipmen have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (-13.5)



Memphis (-13.5) Memphis is unbeaten against the spread this season.

This season, the Tigers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Navy is winless versus the spread this season.

The Midshipmen have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46.5)



Under (46.5) Memphis averages 46.5 points per game against Navy's 13.5, amounting to 13.5 points over the matchup's over/under of 46.5.

Splits Tables

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 39 39 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 35 35 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

