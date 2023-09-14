Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Orleans County, New York this week? We have the information below.

    Thursday

    Holley Senior High School at Caledonia-Mumford Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Caledonia, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Medina High School at Cleveland Hill High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Cheektowaga, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

