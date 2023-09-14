Yankees vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 14
Thursday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (74-72) against the New York Yankees (73-73) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 7:15 PM on September 14.
The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (9-8) versus the Red Sox and Nick Robertson (0-1).
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have won 45, or 54.2%, of the 83 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has a record of 45-38 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 609 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|Brewers
|L 9-2
|Michael King vs Wade Miley
|September 10
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Corbin Burnes
|September 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Randy Vasquez vs Nick Pivetta
|September 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Kutter Crawford
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-0
|Michael King vs Tanner Houck
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Robertson
|September 15
|@ Pirates
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Johan Oviedo
|September 16
|@ Pirates
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Luis Ortiz
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Bailey Falter
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
