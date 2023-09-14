Thursday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (73-72) and the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Red Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on September 14.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Michael King (4-5, 2.82 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those contests.

New York has a mark of 19-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (609 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

