Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Albany County, New York this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

    Friday

    Watervliet Senior High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fonda, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lansingburgh Senior High School at Cohoes High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Cohoes, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Albany High School at Amsterdam High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Amsterdam, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

