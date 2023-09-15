Army vs. UTSA: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 15
The Army Black Knights (1-1) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Army matchup.
Army vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Army vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-8.5)
|45.5
|-375
|+290
|DraftKings
|UTSA (-9)
|45.5
|-360
|+285
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-9.5)
|45.5
|-385
|+300
|Tipico
|UTSA (-11)
|-
|-
|-
Army vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Army has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- UTSA is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- The Roadrunners have not covered the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
