As of September 15, the Buffalo Bills' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them fourth-best in the league.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Bills games went over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the by averaging 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bills put up a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 on the road last season.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.

Bills Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, catching 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.

Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Matt Milano amassed 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 15 games last year.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +5000 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +10000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +1600 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2000 6 October 15 Giants - +8000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +12500 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1400 10 November 13 Broncos - +8000 11 November 19 Jets - +5000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +750 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +650 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1000 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2000 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1600

