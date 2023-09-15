Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Clinton County, New York this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    Friday

    Johnstown Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plattsburgh Senior High School at Peru Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Peru, NY
    • Conference: Champlain Valley 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beekmantown Senior High School at Moriah Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Port Henry, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    AuSable Valley Central High School at Massena Central High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Massena, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

