The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics are meeting in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-9.5) 163.5 -485 +370
BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 163.5 -550 +400
PointsBet Liberty (-9.5) 163.5 -550 +350

Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have covered 18 times in 38 games with a spread this season.
  • The Mystics have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.
  • When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 6-9.
  • Washington has covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 21 out of the Liberty's 38 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • So far this year, 14 out of the Mystics' 38 games with an over/under have hit the over.

