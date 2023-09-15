The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics are meeting in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Liberty have covered 18 times in 38 games with a spread this season.

The Mystics have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.

When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 6-9.

Washington has covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

A total of 21 out of the Liberty's 38 games this season have gone over the point total.

So far this year, 14 out of the Mystics' 38 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.