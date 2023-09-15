There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Info on live coverage of today's MLB action is available for you.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78) play host to the New York Yankees (74-73)

The Yankees will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 74 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 74 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)

NYY Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -168 +142 7.5

The Miami Marlins (75-72) host the Atlanta Braves (96-50)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 7 HR, 64 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 7 HR, 64 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 37 HR, 97 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -176 +148 9

The Baltimore Orioles (91-55) play the Tampa Bay Rays (91-57)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.323 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI)

TB Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -137 +116 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (80-67) play the Boston Red Sox (74-73)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 22 HR, 86 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 22 HR, 86 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.274 AVG, 31 HR, 95 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -135 +114 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (69-78) host the Texas Rangers (82-64)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 23 HR, 75 RBI)

José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 23 HR, 75 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 24 HR, 88 RBI)

TEX Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -120 +100 8

The New York Mets (68-78) take on the Cincinnati Reds (76-72)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 44 HR, 109 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 44 HR, 109 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.265 AVG, 21 HR, 79 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -113 -106 7.5

The Chicago White Sox (56-91) play host to the Minnesota Twins (77-70)

The Twins will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Friday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.266 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI)

Luis Robert (.266 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI) MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 59 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -177 +149 9

The Kansas City Royals (46-101) play the Houston Astros (83-64)

The Astros will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 28 HR, 88 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 28 HR, 88 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.285 AVG, 27 HR, 105 RBI)

HOU Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -188 +160 10.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) play host to the Washington Nationals (65-82)

The Nationals will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.275 AVG, 24 HR, 78 RBI)

MIL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -189 +160 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (65-81) face the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 89 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 89 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 43 HR, 94 RBI)

PHI Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -142 +120 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (53-92) play the San Francisco Giants (75-71)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -223 +184 10.5

The Los Angeles Angels (68-79) face the Detroit Tigers (67-79)

The Tigers will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.237 AVG, 28 HR, 82 RBI)

DET Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -122 +103 7.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) take on the Chicago Cubs (78-69)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.280 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.280 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.316 AVG, 25 HR, 90 RBI)

CHC Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -139 +118 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (46-100) play the San Diego Padres (69-78)

The Padres will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.250 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.250 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 30 HR, 90 RBI)

SD Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -204 +171 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (81-65) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.289 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.289 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.312 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -112 -108 7.5

