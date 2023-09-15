Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Montgomery County, New York? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Montgomery County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Watervliet Senior High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fonda, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenwich Senior High School at Canajoharie Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Canajoharie, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Albany High School at Amsterdam High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Amsterdam, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

