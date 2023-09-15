High school football is happening this week in St. Lawrence County, New York, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Other Games in New York This Week

St. Lawrence County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

St. Lawrence Senior High School at Ogdensburg Free Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ogdensburg, NY

Ogdensburg, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton Central High School at Potsdam Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Potsdam, NY

Potsdam, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Potsdam Senior High School at Canton Central School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16

1:30 PM ET on September 16 Location: Canton, NY

Canton, NY Conference: Central

Central How to Stream: Watch Here

AuSable Valley Central High School at Massena Central High School