Friday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78) and the New York Yankees (74-73) facing off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 15.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.34 ERA).

Yankees vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 84 times and won 46, or 54.8%, of those games.

This season New York has won 16 of its 21 games, or 76.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 63.6% chance to win.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 617 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule