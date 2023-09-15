The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

The Yankees are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+140). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have gone 46-38 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.8% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, New York has a 22-9 record (winning 71% of its games).

The Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-73-7 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 ATS.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 35-37 29-23 45-50 59-61 15-12

