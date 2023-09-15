Johan Oviedo will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 205 total home runs.

New York ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .398.

The Yankees' .225 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (617 total).

The Yankees' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in the majors.

New York's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.240).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 31st of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Cole is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.

Cole will look to build on a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).

In six of his 30 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Home Gerrit Cole Corbin Burnes 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Randy Vasquez Nick Pivetta 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Carlos Rodón Kutter Crawford 9/14/2023 Red Sox L 5-0 Away Michael King Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox W 8-5 Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Robertson 9/15/2023 Pirates - Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates - Away Clarke Schmidt Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates - Away Carlos Rodón Bailey Falter 9/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos

