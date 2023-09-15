How to Watch the Yankees vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Johan Oviedo will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 205 total home runs.
- New York ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .398.
- The Yankees' .225 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.
- New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (617 total).
- The Yankees' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in the majors.
- New York's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York's 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.240).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 31st of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Cole is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Cole will look to build on a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).
- In six of his 30 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Corbin Burnes
|9/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Randy Vasquez
|Nick Pivetta
|9/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Kutter Crawford
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-0
|Away
|Michael King
|Tanner Houck
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-5
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Nick Robertson
|9/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Johan Oviedo
|9/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Luis Ortiz
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Bailey Falter
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.