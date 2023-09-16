The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) square off against the South Florida Bulls (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Crimson Tide are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 32.5 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. South Florida matchup.

Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Alabama vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Alabama vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Alabama has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 32.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

South Florida has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.

Alabama & South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama To Win the National Champ. +3300 Bet $100 to win $3300 To Win the SEC +325 Bet $100 to win $325 South Florida To Win the AAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

