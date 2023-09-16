When the Liberty Flames square off against the Buffalo Bulls at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection system predicts the Flames will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Looking to bet on Liberty vs. Buffalo? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Buffalo vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+3) Toss Up (55.5) Liberty 28, Buffalo 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Buffalo is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Each Bulls two game with a set total have hit the over.

The average total for Buffalo games this season is 1.5 fewer points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Flames a 62.3% chance to win.

The Flames haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

Liberty has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

One of the Flames' two games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, 4.0 higher than the average total in Liberty games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. Flames 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 33.5 20.5 33.5 20.5 -- -- Buffalo 27.0 39.0 37.0 40.0 17.0 38.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.