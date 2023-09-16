The Buffalo Bulls (0-2) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The total is 55.5 points for this matchup.

From an offensive standpoint, Liberty ranks 54th in the FBS with 33.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 57th in points allowed (334.5 points allowed per contest). Buffalo has been struggling on defense, ranking ninth-worst with 481 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, generating 339 total yards per contest (101st-ranked).

Buffalo vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Buffalo, New York

Venue: UB Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Liberty vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -3 -115 -105 55.5 -105 -115 -165 +140

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Stats Leaders

In addition to his 3,030 passing yards and 58.9% completion percentage last year, Cole Snyder threw for 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

In addition to the numbers he put up through the air, Snyder added 146 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

On 104 targets, Justin Marshall had 64 receptions (4.9 per game) for 837 yards and nine TDs in 13 games.

Mike Washington scampered for 625 rushing yards (48.1 yards per game) and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

As a pass-catcher, Washington grabbed 23 balls on 33 targets for 135 yards and one touchdown.

Ron Cook Jr. ran for 600 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the running attack.

Cook had 16 receptions (1.2 per game) for 207 yards (15.9 per game) and zero touchdowns.

With 4.5 sacks to go with eight TFL and 93 tackles in 13 games, Shaun Dolac was a significant player on defense.

James Patterson was on the field for 13 games, posting one interception to go along with 64 tackles, six TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

With 39 tackles and seven interceptions, Marcus Fuqua was a key player last season on defense.

Keyshawn Cobb was a big contributor on D last year, with one interception to go with 38 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended.

