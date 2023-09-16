In the contest between the Pennsylvania Quakers and Colgate Raiders on Saturday, September 16 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Quakers to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Colgate vs. Pennsylvania Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Pennsylvania (-10.4) 48.8 Pennsylvania 30, Colgate 19

Week 3 Patriot League Predictions

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, six of Raiders games went over the point total.

Pennsylvania Betting Info (2022)

The Quakers won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover three times.

Quakers games went over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Raiders vs. Quakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colgate 21.5 30.5 22.8 28.5 20.9 31.6 Pennsylvania 26.6 19.7 21.0 15.6 32.2 23.8

