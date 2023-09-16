The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-1) visit the Cornell Big Red (0-0) at Murray H. Goodman Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Lehigh ranks 77th in total offense (306.5 yards per game) and 51st in total defense (344.0 yards allowed per game) this year. Cornell ranked 96th in total offense (325.2 yards per game) and 53rd in total defense (357.0 yards allowed per game) last season.

Cornell vs. Lehigh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Cornell vs. Lehigh Key Statistics (2022)

Cornell Lehigh 325.2 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.4 (92nd) 357.0 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.4 (76th) 142.6 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.5 (115th) 182.6 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.9 (58th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Cornell Stats Leaders (2022)

Jameson Wang completed 57.3% of his passes to throw for 1,650 and 14 touchdowns last season. Wang also contributed with his legs, collecting eight touchdowns on 55.9 yards per game.

Last season Eddy Tillman rushed for 276 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Thomas Glover was targeted 3.4 times per game and collected 550 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Matt Robbert hauled in three touchdowns and had 468 receiving yards (46.8 ypg) in 2022.

Nicholas Laboy caught 25 passes on his way to 369 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Lehigh Stats Leaders

Brayten Silbor has thrown for 466 yards (233.0 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 55.1% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Gaige Garcia has 92 rushing yards on 20 carries. He's also added 63 yards (31.5 per game) on eight catches with one touchdown.

Jack DiPietro has been handed the ball eight times this year and racked up 26 yards (13.0 per game). He's also helped out in the passing game with three grabs for 38 yards

Geoffrey Jamiel's team-leading 99 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of zero targets).

Connor Kennedy has hauled in seven receptions totaling 66 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

