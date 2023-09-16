This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Franklin County, New York. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Oneida County
  • Orleans County
  • Cayuga County
  • Schuyler County
  • Tioga County
  • Herkimer County
  • St. Lawrence County
  • Jefferson County
  • Erie County
  • Essex County

    • Franklin County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Saranac Lake Senior High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Saranac Lake, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.