The Liberty Flames (2-0) square off against the Buffalo Bulls (0-2) in college football action at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Liberty vs. Buffalo? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Liberty vs. Buffalo?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Buffalo 29, Liberty 26

Buffalo 29, Liberty 26 Liberty has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Flames have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Buffalo lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Bulls have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (+3)



Buffalo (+3) Liberty has covered the spread every time so far this year.

The Flames have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Entering play this week, Buffalo has one victory against the spread this season.

The Bulls covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Liberty vs. Buffalo matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Push



Push Together, the two teams combine for 60.5 points per game, six points more than the total of 54.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 51.5 Implied Total AVG 30 30 ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Buffalo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54 54.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 40 39 41 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.