The Baylor Bears (0-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the LIU Post Pioneers (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

Offensively, Baylor ranks 51st in the FBS with 431.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 104th in total defense (409.0 yards allowed per contest). In terms of total yards, LIU Post ranks 79th in the FCS (304.0 total yards per game) and 52nd on the other side of the ball (351.0 total yards allowed per game).

LIU Post vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Week 3 Games

LIU Post vs. Baylor Key Statistics

LIU Post Baylor 304.0 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.5 (61st) 351.0 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.0 (97th) 129.0 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (103rd) 175.0 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.0 (17th) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (90th) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Luca Stanzani has been a dual threat for LIU Post this season. He has 204 passing yards (102.0 per game) while completing 61% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 68 yards (34.0 ypg) on 14 carries.

Ethan Greenwood has racked up 60 yards on eight carries.

Davon Wells has hauled in 131 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Quincy McDuffie has put together a 59-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on eight targets.

Owen Glascoe's seven grabs (on eight targets) have netted him 46 yards (23.0 ypg).

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has 331 pass yards for Baylor, completing 45% of his passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 33 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Dominic Richardson has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 156 yards on the ground. He's also tacked on four catches for 33 yards (16.5 per game).

Richard Reese has piled up 35 yards on 14 carries.

Hal Presley's team-high 155 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 15 targets).

Ketron Jackson Jr. has hauled in eight passes while averaging 69.5 yards per game.

Drake Dabney has hauled in seven receptions for 136 yards, an average of 68.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

