The Davidson Wildcats should win their matchup versus the Marist Red Foxes at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Marist vs. Davidson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-10.9) 37.5 Davidson 24, Marist 13

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five of Red Foxes games went over the point total.

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record last season.

Wildcats games went over the point total three out of nine times last year.

Red Foxes vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marist 7 49 -- -- 7 49 Davidson 19 22.5 31 33 7 12

