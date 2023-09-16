Marist vs. Davidson Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Davidson Wildcats should win their matchup versus the Marist Red Foxes at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
Marist vs. Davidson Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Davidson (-10.9)
|37.5
|Davidson 24, Marist 13
Marist Betting Info (2022)
- The Red Foxes went 4-7-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, five of Red Foxes games went over the point total.
Davidson Betting Info (2022)
- The Wildcats compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record last season.
- Wildcats games went over the point total three out of nine times last year.
Red Foxes vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Marist
|7
|49
|--
|--
|7
|49
|Davidson
|19
|22.5
|31
|33
|7
|12
