The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) host the FCS Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves are heavily favored by 23.5 points in the contest. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

It's been a rough stretch for Arkansas State, which ranks fourth-worst in total offense (219 yards per game) and eighth-worst in total defense (515.5 yards per game allowed) in 2023. In terms of points scored Stony Brook ranks 93rd in the FCS (13.5 points per game), and it is 88th on defense (36 points allowed per game).

Stony Brook vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Arkansas State vs Stony Brook Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arkansas State -23.5 -115 -115 47.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Stony Brook Betting Records & Stats

Stony Brook went 3-7-1 ATS last year.

Last season, five Stony Brook games went over the point total.

Last season, Stony Brook was the underdog nine times and won one of those games.

Last season, Stony Brook won two of its 11 games, or 18.2%, when it was the underdog by at least on the moneyline.

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Shawn Harris Jr. was an important contributor, tallying 431 receiving yards and one touchdown on 26 receptions.

Tyler Devera was an integral part of the offense last season, amassing 22 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Khalil Newton got 23 targets last season and turned them into 20 grabs (1.8 per game) for 266 yards and three TDs.

Eric Black was on the field for 11 games, amassing five sacks to go with .

On defense, Carthell Flowers totaled two sacks to go with one interception.

With one TFL and three sacks, Dakar Edwards was a big player last year on defense.

The contributions of A.J. Roberts, who was on the field for 11 games, included 3.5 sacks to go with one TFL and three sacks.

