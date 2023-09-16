The Purdue Boilermakers should come out on top in their matchup against the Syracuse Orange at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Syracuse vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Purdue (+2.5) Toss Up (56.5) Purdue 33, Syracuse 23

Week 3 ACC Predictions

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Orange's implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Orange have one win against the spread this year.

Syracuse is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The over/under in this game (56.5) is equal to the average total for Syracuse games this season.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The Boilermakers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Boilermakers are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Boilermakers two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average total for Purdue games this year is 8.5 less points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Orange vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 56.5 3.5 56.5 3.5 -- -- Purdue 29.5 28 35 39 24 17

