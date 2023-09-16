Syracuse vs. Purdue: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 16
The Syracuse Orange (2-0) are just 2.5-point favorites against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The over/under is 57.5 for the game.
Syracuse has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking third-best in total offense (586.5 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (212 yards allowed per game). Purdue ranks 68th with 395 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 92nd with 386.5 total yards ceded per game on defense.
Syracuse vs. Purdue Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Syracuse
|-2.5
|-115
|-105
|57.5
|-110
|-110
|-135
|+115
Week 3 ACC Betting Trends
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Louisville vs Indiana
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Northwestern vs Duke
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
Syracuse Betting Records & Stats
Syracuse Stats Leaders
- In 13 games last year, Garrett Shrader passed for 2,636 yards (202.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.7%.
- Shrader also ran for 454 yards and nine TDs.
- Sean Tucker ran for 1,058 yards (81.4 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.
- Also, Tucker had 36 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
- In the passing game a season ago, Oronde Gadsden II scored six TDs, catching 61 balls for 975 yards (75 per game).
- In 13 games, Devaughn Cooper had 36 receptions for 485 yards (37.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- On defense last year, Marlowe Wax helped set the tone with 52 tackles, 10 TFL, and 4.5 sacks in 13 games.
- Caleb Okechukwu posted 36 tackles, five TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 13 games.
- Mikel Jones totaled 51 tackles, three TFL, and four sacks in 13 games a season ago.
- Steve Linton recorded 15 tackles, four TFL, and four sacks in 13 games played.
