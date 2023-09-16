The Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) host the Syracuse Orange (2-0) at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Syracuse has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking third-best in scoring offense (56.5 points per game) and best in scoring defense (3.5 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Purdue ranks 71st in the FBS (29.5 points per game), and it is 94th on the other side of the ball (28.0 points allowed per game).

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on NBC.

Syracuse vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Syracuse vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Syracuse Purdue 586.5 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.0 (80th) 212.0 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.5 (81st) 212.0 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.0 (79th) 374.5 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.0 (57th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 543 yards (271.5 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 68.5% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 71 rushing yards on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 127 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Ike Daniels has carried the ball 17 times for 99 yards (49.5 per game).

Umari Hatcher's 188 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has registered nine receptions and one touchdown.

Isaiah Jones has put up a 157-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes on 10 targets.

Donovan Brown has racked up eight grabs for 154 yards, an average of 77.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has 502 passing yards, or 251.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.5% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 22.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Devin Mockobee has rushed for 155 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has racked up seven carries and totaled 54 yards with two touchdowns.

Deion Burks has collected five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 170 (85.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times and has two touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has caught eight passes and compiled 104 receiving yards (52.0 per game).

Max Klare's 10 catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 86 yards (43.0 ypg).

