The Syracuse Orange (2-0) face the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Purdue matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Syracuse vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Syracuse vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Syracuse has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Orange have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Purdue has won one game against the spread this season.

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.