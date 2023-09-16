Syracuse vs. Purdue: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Syracuse Orange (2-0) face the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Purdue matchup in this article.
Syracuse vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Syracuse vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|58.5
|-135
|+115
|DraftKings
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|58.5
|-142
|+120
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|59.5
|-128
|+106
Syracuse vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Syracuse has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Orange have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Purdue has won one game against the spread this season.
Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
