When the Sacred Heart Pioneers square off against the Wagner Seahawks at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our computer model predicts the Pioneers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Wagner vs. Sacred Heart Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sacred Heart (-16.9) 48.5 Sacred Heart 33, Wagner 16

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Seahawks games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Sacred Heart Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

The Pioneers and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 10 times last season.

Seahawks vs. Pioneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sacred Heart 12.0 23.0 14.0 19.0 10.0 27.0 Wagner 8.0 35.0 -- -- 8.0 35.0

