NEC foes match up when the Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-2) and the Wagner Seahawks (0-2) play on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Campus Field.

Offensively, Sacred Heart ranks 99th in the FCS with 12 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 34th in points allowed (356 points allowed per contest). With 329.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Wagner ranks 61st in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 100th, surrendering 460.5 total yards per game.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on NEC Front Row.

Wagner vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: Campus Field

Wagner vs. Sacred Heart Key Statistics

Wagner Sacred Heart 329.5 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (111th) 460.5 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356 (51st) 86 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.5 (69th) 243.5 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 85.5 (114th) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has thrown for 377 yards on 57.8% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Zachary Palmer-Smith is his team's leading rusher with 22 carries for 113 yards, or 56.5 per game.

Rickey Spruill has taken 15 carries and totaled 38 yards while also gaining 34 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Trevor Shorter's 137 receiving yards (68.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has six receptions on 10 targets with one touchdown.

Mark Didio has 13 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 96 yards (48 yards per game) this year.

Guenson Alexis' five receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 95 yards (47.5 ypg).

Sacred Heart Stats Leaders

Cade Pribula has recorded 163 yards (81.5 ypg) on 20-of-37 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season.

Malik Grant has 143 rushing yards on 32 carries.

This season, Jalen Madison has carried the ball 15 times for 97 yards (48.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

LJ Haskett's 33 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted five times and has collected four receptions.

Payton Rhoades has put together a 31-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on zero targets.

Ethan Hilliman has a total of 28 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws and scoring one touchdown.

