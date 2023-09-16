Luis Ortiz will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to shut down DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Pirates have +100 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 55.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (47-38).

New York has a record of 43-32 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (57.3% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 54.5%.

In the 147 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-73-7).

The Yankees have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 36-37 29-23 46-50 60-61 15-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.